Big crowds continue to make their way to the Idaho Falls Zoo.
The zoo reported its second-highest attendance in 2018, drawing 144,000 visitors to Tautphaus Park. That was short of last year's record attendance of 160,000, which was boosted by a baby boom at the zoo.
“It’s a very exciting time for the zoo,” Zoo Director David Pennock said in a city of Idaho Falls news release. “We are building an incredible new education center, we are on the cusp on starting a major expansion, and we have the great support of staff and volunteers who work so hard to make our zoo the best it can be by improving community outreach, taking excellent care of animals and zoo grounds, fundraising, and continuing essential animal conservation measures.”
The zoo wrapped up its 2018 season last weekend with the annual three-day Boo and Zoo event, which drew a record 15,000 visitors.
“This year, we added more space, more vendors, new displays and a third entrance to your Boo at the Zoo experience,” Laurie Gravatt, Tautphaus Park Zoological Society membership coordinator, said in the release. “This amazing event is only possible because of months of hard work contributed by zoo staff and volunteers.”
Proceeds from Boo at the Zoo go to support projects at the zoo. The Zoological Society has donated $350,000 to the city to support building of the William J. Maeck Education Center, which is under construction and scheduled to be completed in February.
The Idaho Falls Zoo is closed for the season and will reopen in April. Education programs are still held each month, especially during winter break for local schools.
“We thank the community and guests for their wonderful patronage of the ‘best little zoo in the West,’ and look forward to seeing all of you back in April 2019,” Pennock said in the release.