Idaho Falls Zoo officials are planning what they call “the biggest, most-exciting Boo at the Zoo” in the event’s 19 years.
This year’s event is set for Oct. 24, 25, and 26, a city news release said. Hosted by Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, Boo at the Zoo is one of Idaho Falls’ largest fundraising events.
More than 40 local businesses and organizations will provide trick-or-treat stations. The event also features a kid’s carnival in the William J. Maeck Education Center, and costume contests each night at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Food vendors also will have food available for purchase.
To accommodate the crowds, the event hours on Oct. 26 have been extended to 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 24 and 25 gates will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. There will be two areas to enter — at the front of the zoo and on the north side near the Children’s Zoo.
“Boo at the Zoo is Idaho Falls’ largest merry-not-scary Halloween event,” Zoo Director David Pennock said in the release. “And we’ve expanded it yet again this year thanks to the additional zoo property we now have at the site of the former county fairgrounds.”
On Oct. 25 the Timberline Garrison will staff its special photo backdrop so guests can pose with film-quality costumed Star Wars characters. Timberline Garrison is a local chapter of the 501st Legion, a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans.
Boo at the Zoo tickets are on sale for $6 for attendees ages 3 and up before the event or at the event if paid in cash. Tickets purchased at the event with a credit or debit card are $8. Children 2 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/IF-zoo-boo.
For those wanting to avoid the crowds and the Boo at the Zoo excitement, the zoo is offering a Zoo Lights event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. Zoo Lights attendees can stroll the zoo and enjoy the lights and decorations without peripheral activities. Zoo Lights admission is $3.75 for adults 13 and over and $2.25 for kids ages 4-12. Children 3 and under will be admitted free. Tautphaus Park Zoological Society memberships can be used to attend Zoo Lights.
All monies raised during Boo at the Zoo and Zoo Lights are used by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society for improvements and projects at the Idaho Falls Zoo.