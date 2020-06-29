The Idaho Falls Zoo is offering virtual camps next month where children can learn about the zoo and its animals from the safety of their homes.
The first Virtual Zoo Camp, called Zoo Detective, launches July 8. The online camps will be held on two weekdays each week throughout July. Children of all ages are invited to go behind the scenes, meet zookeepers, see animals up-close, ask questions, create crafts and take part in interactive activities, the zoo said in a news release. The camps will last about an hour each. Other topics will include Animal MythBusters and Animal Olympics, among others.
“Due to health, safety, and budgetary restrictions, we are unable to offer most of our in-person educational programs this year,” said zoo curator Sunny Katseanes. “Virtual Zoo Camps allow us to connect with kids and families in fun, new, innovative ways.”
Camps cost $15 per household device or $12 for zoo members. For more information or to register, go to idahofallsidaho.gov/1230/Zoo and click on the news release headlined "We're Offering Virtual Kids Camps."