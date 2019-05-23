The Idaho Falls Zoo will start to operate on summer hours Saturday, and there will be a few new animals there.
Bactrian camel Zasu gave birth to a male calf on May 18. He joins Ayana, a plains zebra born in April, and a male Reeves' Muntjac fawn born a few weeks ago. The yet-unnamed camel calf is Zasu and father Gobi's third calf.
“It’s always exciting to have new babies at the zoo, both for the staff and for our guests,” says Education Curator Sunny Katseanes. “We knew Zasu was expecting, and we were just playing the waiting game until she was ready.”
The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Saturday and through Labor Day, an hour longer than the rest of the year.
Zoo staff will decide the camel's name next week and are asking the public to post suggestions in the zoo's Facebook or Instagram comments under the camel's birth announcements. The zoo usually gives new babies common names appropriate to their native regions, and Bactrian camels are from Mongolia and northern China.
“We felt this was a fun way to get the community involved in their zoo,” Katseanes said.