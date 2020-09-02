Summer hours for Idaho Falls Zoo will end after Labor Day, putting a cap on what its director said was a difficult season for the “Best Little Zoo in the West.”
The coronavirus delayed the initial opening of the zoo from April 11 until May 16, when larger gatherings were allowed by the higher stages of the Rebound Idaho reopening plan. Zoo director Dave Pennock said that while attendance at the zoo has been close to normal during the summer, the delayed opening put a limit on how much the zoo could recoup.
“Since we’re only open six months of the year anyway, missing out on that first month is a huge blow to the annual income,” Pennock said.
The attendance limits and the cancellation of most of the zoo’s major fundraising events forced Pennock to work with a much smaller staff than normal. Without in-person education programs to run at the zoo or during visits to local schools, the educators took the place of the seasonal employees who normally work the ticket stand and gift shop.
The event limits put in place by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the state have also had a major impact on this year’s zoo fundraisers. In early August, the zoo announced that it would be canceling several of its major fall fundraisers including Boo at the Zoo, Wines in the Wild and the winter Zoo Lights. The Mountain Brewers Beer Fest, which was not run by the zoo but does provide significant fundraising through ticket sales, was canceled earlier this summer.
Laurie Gravett, executive director for the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society which manages those fundraisers, said that organizing an event like Boo at the Zoo normally takes at least four months of planning to pull off.
“We waited to see what the guidelines would be as the event drew closer, but as the number of people we could have continued to shrink, we knew the managing and organizing was not something we could pull off,” Gravatt said.
The money earned from attendance and fundraisers for the zoo go toward upkeep of the animal enclosures and new improvement projects. Improvements to the gift shop and main entrance had been slated as the next major capital improvements but will be delayed at least a few months without the fundraisers.
The zoo has been able to hold just one major fundraiser over the summer, a live concert series that began on Fourth of July weekend which Gravatt hoped to bring back in future years. She also said the zoological society was working to finalize a virtual fundraiser that could be held later this fall as a partial replacement to the canceled events.
Idaho Falls Zoo switches over to its fall hours on Sept. 8, when it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pennock said that he appreciated the effort that has been made by the staff to keep the animals healthy and the continued aid provided by zoo members and sponsors.
“This is such an unprecedented time, and yet their support for the zoo has not waned. It’s heartwarming to see that from the community,” Pennock said.