BOISE — An Idaho Fish and Game commissioner has faced at least one call to resign — and scrutiny from the governor's office — after he shared photographs of himself and his wife posing with animals they killed on a recent hunting trip to Africa.
The controversy, reported initially by the Idaho Statesman, began with an email Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer sent to colleagues in September.
On Sept. 17, Fischer sent an email to more than 100 people, detailing his recent hunting trip in Africa with his wife, according to records the Idaho Press obtained. Included in the email were photos of Fischer and his wife posing with animals they shot and killed on the trip, including a giraffe, a leopard and, as Fischer wrote, “a whole family of baboons.”
Fischer, who lives in Meridian, did not return an Idaho Press phone call or an email requesting comment Friday. Idaho Fish and Game Commission Chairman Derrick Attebury and vice chairman Jerry Meyers did not return phone calls requesting comment either.
“Fellas,” Fischer wrote in the Sept. 17 email, “I have been back for a week, but have been hunting and trying to get caught up. Anyways, my wife and I went to Namibia for a week ... first she wanted to watch me and ‘get a feel’ of Africa ... so I shot a whole family of baboons. I think she got the idea quick.”
Fischer included a photo of himself posing with what appears to be adult and juvenile baboons. He included 13 more photographs in the email, each with either himself, his wife or both of them kneeling next to animals they’d hunted. Each photo contained a caption explaining how they hunted the animal.
“She also let me shoot a giraffe,” he wrote beneath a picture of himself holding the dead animal’s head. “These things are HUGE. The photo doesn’t do it justice. When we walked up on it, it was shocking how big it was.”
The email prompted a response from Fred Trevey, a former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner, who wrote Fischer a lengthy email in which he said Fischer’s conduct “dismays and disappoints” him.
“I have a difficult time understanding how a person privileged to be an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner can view such an action as sportsmanlike and an example to others,” Trevey wrote.
Trevey wrote he was certain Fischer’s actions were legal but, he said, “that doesn’t make it right.”
He reminded Fischer it is a privilege to serve as a Fish and Game commissioner, and that privilege comes with responsibility as well.
“No doubt, this will reach both the public that are critical of hunting and our youth,” he wrote. “The impact will be compounded when it is discovered the author is a sitting Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner. In summary, how will Idaho’s hunter education instructors explain this to their youthful students?”
He closed the email by encouraging Fischer to “take responsibility and resign, sooner rather than later.”
Anthony McDermott, another former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner, also wrote in an email to a member of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter’s staff, “reportedly, many of the six other active members of the commission seriously question Fischer’s judgment to serve as well.”
McDermott’s email included the names of past Idaho Fish and Game commissioners who he said supported “Trevery’s approach to this potentially explosive issue.”
Roger Phillips, spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game, said the department has no comment on the matter. He added Idaho Fish and Game commissioners are appointed by the governor’s office and are not employees of the department.
Jon Hanian, spokesman for the governor’s office, said office employees are “looking into it.”
“The governor is aware of it ... and he is concerned about it,” Hanian said.
Hanian did not want to speculate as to whether Fischer might be removed from his post as commissioner.
“I don’t want to get ahead of our process,” he said.
This article first published in the Idaho Press.