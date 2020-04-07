Idaho Department of Fish and Game released its 2020 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure this week with a few notable changes for hunters.
The new rule book is available online at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/big-game and will be available in printed form later this month.
A few significant changes in the rule book include items about elk hunting, buying online licenses, tags and permits, chronic wasting disease and wolves.
If hunters apply for a controlled elk hunt this year they cannot buy a capped elk zone tag until five days after they go on sale.
Because of the COVID-19 situation and the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order, people are encouraged to buy licenses, tags and permits online or by phone. Phone purchases can be made at 800-554-8685.
Some nonresident licenses, tags and permits have been suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak, although fall hunting and big game controlled hunts are still available.
Hunters are advised that deer, elk or moose carcasses cannot be brought into Idaho from states or Canada where chronic wasting disease has been found. The latest information on chronic wasting disease can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.
Fish and Game has increased the statewide harvest limit for wolves to 15 per hunter and 15 per trapper. Hunting and trapping seasons have been extended in many units. The new brochure includes more specific information.