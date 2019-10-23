The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $98,000 in grants to education projects in eastern Idaho.
The Idaho Future Fund, which is administered by the foundation, was established by an anonymous couple from Blaine County with the intent of creating, sustaining and reinvigorating educational programs throughout the state.
Local recipients include:
n Idaho Falls Family YMCA — $20,000 to expand its Early Learning Readiness program and improve access to educational enrichment for low-income working families with school-age children during school breaks.
n Island Park Charter School — $17,800 to purchase supplies for children in pre-K through third grade.
n Lee Pesky Learning Center n $19,500 to train and mentor 31 early childhood educators in Shelley and Jerome in evidence-based literacy practices.
n Madison School District — $15,000 to purchase books for preschool and lower-level elementary school students to promote reading in the home.
Awards were also given to the My World Discovery Museum, the North Gem Education Foundation and the Oneida County Library.