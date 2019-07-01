More than a quarter million Idahoans are expected to hit the roads this weekend and will be greeted with cheaper gas prices in many parts of the state.
New price estimates released by AAA Idaho in the lead-up to the Fourth of July weekend place the national average at the pump at $2.72 and the prices across Idaho at $3.01. That number places Idaho as one of the 10 most expensive states for gas at the moment, although both numbers are down significantly from the same weekend last year.
Nearly 49 million Americans will travel over the Independence Day weekend, about 2 million more than last year and the biggest July Fourth crowd since AAA began tracking the holiday’s travel volumes, an AAA Idaho news release said. About 41 million of those travelers will be driving and a record 263,000 of those drivers will be from Idaho.
Idaho may also see costs continue dropping as hundreds of thousands drive through the state this weekend. While most states in the country have seen prices inch up over the last few months, many Rocky Mountain states have seen their prices begin dropping closer to the national average. On Monday afternoon, the website Gasbuddy listed the average price in Idaho at less than $3 per gallon.
"A lot of people have already made their travel plans so what this ends up being is a nice perk for everyone that will be coming through this weekend," AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said.
Drivers coming through Idaho Falls have taken note of the current prices. Joel Barry has made the same drive from Salt Lake City to Butte every summer for more than a decade. He said the prices in Idaho and northern Utah were similar at the moment but were down from their peak prices around 2013, which was good for him because of how often he fills up his 75-gallon Winnebago tank.
Mike Gatherer and his wife were on their way from Big Bear, Calif., to visit the Calgary Stampede as part of a monthlong road trip in a new RV. He said the cost at the station just south of Idaho Falls was the cheapest he'd seen on the drive so far.
"It was more than $4 a gallon when we left but everything is more expensive in California," Gatherer said.
Idaho Falls' prices are also down compared to other cities in eastern Idaho. The most recent estimates from AAA place current prices at $3.15 in Challis, $3.10 in Driggs, $3.07 in Lava Hot Springs and $3.05 in Pocatello. Prices in the state's panhandle are even lower, which Conde said was partly due to the nearby pipelines of Canadian crude oil.
The AAA release said Wednesday afternoon is expected to be the busiest time as holiday travelers and commuters share the road.