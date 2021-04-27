This year's Idaho Gives event will stretch what's traditionally been a day of encouraging donations to nonprofits into a week of fundraising.
The Idaho Nonprofit Center, which represents more than 6,000 Idaho charitable groups, has held Idaho Gives Day at the end of April each year since 2013. The event is a coordinated effort to raise donations for nonprofits across the state in a short period of time. This year, Idaho Gives starts Thursday and runs through May 6.
Idaho Gives Program Manager Summer Dupree said last year's fundraiser was stretched out over two weeks suring the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to give local donors time to consider what they wanted to support. The result was nearly $4 million in donations among 634 nonprofits, doubling the amount raised in 2019.
The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls received $17,000 in donations during last year's event, a record amount for Idaho Gives. Executive Director Ariel Jackson said the food bank's goal was to raise $20,000 through the upcoming week, which they will be heavily promoting online and through social media.
"I think that people, especially early during the pandemic, realized how many important roles the nonprofits served in the area. It put a highlight on the services we all provide," Jackson said.
A major portion of the donations will help pay off the loan the Community Food Basket used earlier this month to purchase its warehouse on North Boulevard. Jackson said that paying off the loan fast would help free up other funds for food programs around Idaho Falls.
DuPree said the success of last year's extended fundraising drive convinced them to hold a weeklong version this year. She said the Nonprofit Center was less worried about breaking the fundraising record again than getting more individual donors to take part.
"We are concerned with lasting relationships between the donors and the campaigns they support," DuPree said.
There were 18,300 individual donors who took part in the two weeks of Idaho Gives last year, up from 12,300 donors in 2019.
While some local nonprofits have taken part in the fundraiser for years, others are just starting to look into the funding event. Champ's Heart, which provides therapeutic time with horses to children with special needs and their families, is seeking donations through this year's program.
Champ's Heart founder Larry Cudmore said donations will go toward providing food and medical care for his stable of 10 horses.
"I don't ever ask any of my clients to pay for the services we give them, so these donations of volunteer time and money are crucial," Cudmore said.
Donation options for the Community Food Basket, Champ's Heart and more than a dozen other nonprofits in Idaho Falls are available at idahogives.org.