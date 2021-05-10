A two-week fundraising campaign received about $3.9 million that will go to nearly 650 non-profit organizations in Idaho.
The effort, called Idaho Gives, ended May 7.
Across the state, environmental organizations topped the charts in most donor funds. Groups that raised the most money were:
— 1st: The Peregrine Fund-World Center for Birds of Prey: $108,114.50
— 2nd: Idaho Conservation League: $107,550.99
— 3rd: Advocates for the West: $101,670.00
— 4th: The Idaho Foodbank: $92,904.99
— 5th: Planned Parenthood: $92,076.00
Funds for Idaho Gives came from more than 16,000 donors, according to the campaign’s website.
In eastern Idaho, non-profits with differing interests collected thousands of dollars in donations.
Idaho Falls Rescue Mission slightly beat its $5,500 goal, with $5,804 raised. Celebrating the success, the non-profit focused on serving people experiencing homelessness posted on Facebook: “Every bit of support helps and makes a difference — whether it’s sharing our posts, showing up to our Dine and Donate events, donating to our virtual events, volunteering and more... We appreciate you!”
The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society surpassed its $5,000 fundraising goal by almost $800.
The Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, which serves food-insecure local residents, raised $10,255 of its $20,000 goal.
Museum of Idaho received $8,550 of its $12,6000 goal. Each donation to the museum up to $4,000 dollars was matched by a donor whose name was not publicly released.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho raised almost $5,500. The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen raised about $4,900 of its $10,000 goal.
The Teton Regional Land Trust raised about $3,700.
The Gateway Habitat for Humanity Pocatello raised $2,990 of its $5,000 goal.
The Idaho Falls Arts Council raised $2,640 of its $5,000 goal.
Several eastern Idaho businesses and organizations supported Idaho Gives as underwriters, including Idaho National Laboratory, KPVI news in Pocatello and KLCE Classy 97 radio.