filler

The Idaho Nonprofit Center's annual Idaho Gives fundraising drive was held May 1 through May 4 and raised a total of $3,850,599 from 13,083 donors for 640 participating organizations.

The event is focused on raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. To be eligible, participants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations headquartered or providing services in Idaho and registered and in good standing with the Idaho Secretary of State, according to idahogives.org.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.