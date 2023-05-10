The Idaho Nonprofit Center's annual Idaho Gives fundraising drive was held May 1 through May 4 and raised a total of $3,850,599 from 13,083 donors for 640 participating organizations.
The event is focused on raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. To be eligible, participants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations headquartered or providing services in Idaho and registered and in good standing with the Idaho Secretary of State, according to idahogives.org.
Three Boise-based nonprofits raised more than $100,000 apiece within the fundraising window. The Peregrine Fund — World Center for Birds of Prey brought in $134,189.75 from a total of 326 donors. The Boise Bicycle Project raised $102,719 from 403 donors. And Advocates for the West raised $100,305 from 85 donors.
Thirty Bonneville County nonprofits took part in the fundraiser. Three of them either met or exceeded their fundraising targets for the week.
Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area did not reach its $25,000 goal for Idaho Gives, but it did raise the most money — $16,750 from 71 donors — of any participating Bonneville County nonprofit. It also won $500 in the Avenues for Hope 24 Hour Challenge medium category. The challenge awarded prizes to the housing organizations with the most unique donors on Tuesday, May 2, between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
Snake River Animal Shelter exceeded its $15,000 goal by raising $16,573 from 84 donors.
The Museum of Idaho exceeded its $10,500 goal by raising $11,215 from 46 donors.
And Idaho Falls-based Promise Ridge, which provides emergency family shelter services, met its $7,500 goal thanks to 37 donors.
The 2024 Idaho Gives fundraiser will take place April 29 to May 2.
