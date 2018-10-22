The Idaho Republican Party on Monday removed a weekend post from its Twitter and Instagram accounts that contained a copyrighted clip from Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Debates,” augmented with a mocking laugh track pointed at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan.
Idaho Public Television sent a formal letter to the party Monday morning, writing, “We respectfully ask you to cease and desist with the use of the footage.” The letter, to Idaho GOP Chairman Jonathan Parker, was signed by Bruce Reichert, IPTV’s executive producer, and Jeff Tucker, director of content.
Mary Strow, communications director for the party, said she contacted Idaho Public TV after hearing about the concern. "We're happy to take it down. All is well," Strow said. "It was all amicable."
Jordan said Monday that she hadn’t seen the GOP’s post, and has been pointedly ignoring the party’s many recent social media postings about her.
There's a long history of debate sponsors protecting their copyright materials against use in political ads; in one notable case, Fox News sent John McCain a cease-and-desist letter in 2007 for using a debate clip in one of his ads.
“The purpose of the Idaho Debates is to provide voters with a level playing field for evaluating candidates on the ballot, not to be used as content for political ads,” Reichert said Monday.
He noted that GOP candidate for governor Brad Little signed a release agreeing that “neither he/she nor his/her campaign organization or affiliated groups will use any IPTV/State Board of Education copyrighted materials in his/her campaign under any circumstances or legal theory including that of fair use.”
Zach Hauge, campaign manager for Little, said in a statement, "Lt. Gov. Little signed the release agreement as he has each time he has debated on IPTV. Neither he nor his campaign have violated that agreement." He had no comment on what the party did.
Reichert said, “The Idaho Debates is a 50-year tradition; we have never allowed its content to be used by campaigns.”
Little and Jordan faced off in the Idaho Debates on Oct. 15; the debate was broadcast live statewide, and is available for viewing in full on the Idaho Public Television website at idahoptv.org (click on "Idaho Debates").
The Idaho Debates are a collaborative effort among the Idaho Press Club, Boise State University's School of Public Service, University of Idaho's McClure Center, Idaho State University's Department of Political Science, the League of Women Voters Education Fund, and Idaho Public Television.
So far this fall, the debates have included the races for governor, lieutenant governor, superintendent of public instruction, Secretary of State, and Idaho’s 2nd District congressional seat. One more debate is still to come, for the state’s 1st District congressional seat; that debate will air at 8 p.m. Oct. 29.