Gov. Brad Little announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities.
The 44th Governor’s Cup fund-raising drive brought in enough money for 37 new scholarships to award this year.
Recipients were chosen from among more than 1,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 12-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.
The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.
Academic Scholarships – Four-year programs
Grace Christensen – Firth High School – attending Idaho State University
Abbigail Davis – Highland High School – Craigmont – attending Idaho State University
Priscilla Hibbert – Century High School – attending Idaho State University
Brianda Pineda – Bonneville High School – attending Idaho State University
Career Technical – Two- or three-year programs
Trey Perry – Technical Careers High School – Idaho Falls – attending Idaho State University
The governor and first lady hosted a reception honoring the Governor’s Cup recipients on June 5 at the Capitol. The 2019 Idaho Governor’s Cup fund-raising event is scheduled Sept. 5-7 in Sun Valley.