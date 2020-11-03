Idaho needs a statewide mask mandate to prevent hospitals from having to triage, or prioritize, health care resources as the coronavirus spread worsens, eleven Idaho health care administrators argued in a Tuesday letter to Gov. Brad Little.
The health care administrators, who serve on a more than 30-member State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee that devised Idaho's emergency hospital plan, wrote that hospitals are being pushed near the brink of thresholds to move to crisis standards of care. The crisis plan that the committee developed lists several considerations for how to prioritize care, including the severity of a patient's injury and their likelihood of survival.
"The state's recent increase in Covid-19 cases and attendant increase in hospitalizations have brought us very close to meting the guidelines for crisis implementation," reads the letter, signed by the doctors from eastern Idaho, Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and North Idaho — all regions which "are experiencing limitations in their ability to continue to handle the upsurge in cases."
Little has refused repeated calls from doctors and public officials to issue a statewide mask mandate. When he moved the state back into Stage 3 of his four-stage re-opening plan last week, he said he believed people would adhere more to mandates issued by local governments.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials have been issuing mask mandates for months in its eight-county region, but officials say public compliance is not widespread.
The governor's spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to a text message sent Tuesday night by the Post Register.
Health care administrators listed as letter signees include Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's intensive care unit; Dr. Erich Garland, a neurologist at EIRMC; Dr. Drew McRoberts, trauma director at Portneuf Regional Medical Center; and several other doctors from across the state.
"We strongly implore you, we beg you, to take the courageous step of immediately instituting a statewide, enforceable masking mandate," they wrote in the letter. "Without that action we fear the nightmare scenario we have had to design in our crisis plan will come to fruition."
The state committee advises the governor on disaster planning. Little would have to make a declaration to move the state into crisis standards of care.
The letter says staff shortages are driving the capacity constraints: "Unlike expansion of beds and equipment, the number of trained personnel to care for the increased number of patients cannot be easily expanded."