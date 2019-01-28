BOISE — Ten years after a $120 million expansion of the Idaho Statehouse was completed, legislative leaders say they need more space — and they’re prepared to evict a constitutional officer to get it.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, informed then-Treasurer Ron Crane last January that he would have to relinquish his offices on the first floor of the Capitol by the end of the year.
“Our House members have long faced the challenge of cramped office and cubicle space, and our situation is becoming untenable,” Bedke wrote in a letter dated Jan. 31, 2018. “House members simply need more office space, both for their own use and for needed support staff … I am now reallocating the treasurer’s first-floor space to legislative space.”
The letter indicates that the House anticipated moving into the space “on or before Dec. 1, 2018.” That didn’t happen. However, Bedke continues to press newly elected Treasurer Julie Ellsworth to relocate.
“She knew that was our intent when she was running for office,” he said.
Ellsworth acknowledged as much, but that doesn’t mean she supports the proposal. She’s not actively looking for new office space, and she recently spiked a $3.5 million budget request that Crane submitted last fall, before he retired, to pay for the move.
“I just think so many more conversations are needed before we move ahead with this,” she said. “The good news is we’re all talking. We can find a solution.”
The law isn’t entirely on her side, though.
The issue dates back to 2007, when Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter objected to plans to expand the capitol by adding a pair of two-story wings onto the House and Senate. In his first year as Idaho’s chief executive officer, Otter argued that one-story extensions were good enough.
Former Lewiston Sen. Joe Stegner, who now serves as the University of Idaho’s representative in Boise, was closely involved in the Capitol renovation negotiations. At a time when lawmakers were considering moving the committee hearing rooms across the street, he proposed the wing solution as a way to maintain the integrity of the Capitol and make sure all legislative functions remained under one roof.
“There’s a profound appreciation here for the people who built the Capitol in the first place and who served in it, a sense of gratitude for their doing it right the first time,” Stegner said in a 2009 interview. “I was trying to continue that sense of history. A hundred years from now, I envision people visiting the Capitol and being grateful to the unnamed legislators who took a longer view and preserved the beauty and function of the Capitol.”
Rather than the 100-year solution he was looking for, though, the Legislature ended up with a 12-year solution — and that, ultimately, is why the treasurer is now being asked to move.
“We told the governor (the one-story extensions) wouldn’t provide enough space, but that’s what he wanted,” Stegner said. “So we asked if he’d give up the first-floor space, and he said yes.”
That agreement was actually written into state code. By law, the governor previously controlled “the use and allocation” of space on the first and second floors of the Capitol, while the Legislature had the third and fourth floors. That was amended in 2007 by House Bill 218, which authorized the expansion and shifted control of the first floor to the legislative branch.
Committee minutes from that time clearly note that Section 3 of the bill “recognizes the aspect of the compromise reached with the governor that will assign the first floor of the Capitol to the Legislature.”
The bill passed the House 61-9 and the Senate 28-6. Otter allowed it to become law without his signature.
Bedke said it’s too late now to rue the consequences of the deal.
“That ship has sailed,” he said.
It hasn’t left port, though. The 2007 committee minutes also indicate that Otter and legislative leaders agreed the banking functions of the Treasurer’s Office could remain on the first floor, until such time as “a future treasurer chooses not to occupy that space.”
Besides handling the state and local government investment pools, the treasurer serves as the official banker for all state agencies. The office has a large, working vault and a massive manganese safe.
“We are used on a daily basis,” Ellsworth said. “Any check or (cash) fee an agency gets, they bring here.”
Only a few of her 26 employees are involved in these banking transactions, but if they stay at the Capitol, she’d like to keep the rest of her staff there as well.
“Moving would be very expensive,” Ellsworth said. “I think we can sit down and find a solution that works for taxpayers.”
Bedke noted that 49 of 70 House members currently lack private offices. Instead, they’re crammed into a series of small cubicles in the House wing. The cubicles have a desk, one or two chairs for visitors and some shelf space, but they provide no privacy.
All 35 senators, by contrast, have enclosed offices where they can meet with constituents and have some breathing space. The House would like something similar.
“This is the issue that comes up over and over and over again from our members, when we talk about what we can do better,” Bedke said.
The cost of remodeling the existing cubicle space, as well as the treasurer’s first-floor office space, would be about $6 million, he said. That doesn’t include moving the treasurer, the cost of which Crane estimated at $3.5 million
By comparison, scaling back the two-story wings to one-story wings in 2007 saved an estimated $11 million.
Although the Legislature Services Office submitted a $900,000 supplemental budget request to pay for a portion of the remodeling work this summer, a request for the remainder of the $6 million hasn’t been made.
Nevertheless, Bedke wants the new offices to be ready by the start of the 2020 legislative session.
“That would be my hope,” he said.
This article was first published in the Lewiston Tribune.