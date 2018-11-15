The Idaho Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit organization devoted to enhancing public awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the humanities in Idaho, has awarded $115,489 in grants.
Thirty-four awards include 28 grants for public humanities programs, three Research Fellowships, three Teacher Incentive Grants, and three other funded programs, an Idaho Humanities Council news release said. The grants were supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Idaho Humanities Council's Endowment for Humanities Education.
The following eastern Idaho projects were among those funded in the area of public programs:
• Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls, was awarded $4,000 to expand a new "Way Out West" exhibit. The exhibit explores the history of eastern Idaho and examines the lives of those who settled the area.
• Salmon Arts Council, Salmon, was awarded $1,590 to host Living Voices "The New American" Feb. 19-20. The program examines the journey from the turmoil of the famine in Ireland to the promise of America, and will be presented to the public and to students.
• The City Club of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls, was awarded $4,500 for its 2019 luncheon series, promoting civil dialogue and discourse on all matters of public interest.
The next deadline for Idaho Humanities Council grant proposals is Dec. 15 for the initial application and Jan. 15 for the final submission. Grant guidelines and application instructions are available at idahohumanities.org, or by calling 208-345-5346.