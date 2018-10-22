Talk about scary — Idaho is listed in the top 10 among states obsessed with Halloween.
According to a listing released last week by 24/7 Wall St., an online business newsletter, every state celebrates Halloween, but some get after it more than others.
Using data from the National Retail Federation on such things as the number of costume stores, candy sales and decoration sales, Idaho beats out most states, coming in at No. 8. And here’s something spooky: the state’s best place to trick-or-treat is Shelley, according the report.
“We just have a lot of people who do Halloween,” said Robyn Elswood, principal at Sunrise Elementary School in Shelley. “At my house I’ll get a hundred kids come and trick-or-treat. I think it’s just that we as a town have a lot of fun with it.”
The federation survey found that Americans will spend most of their Halloween budget on costumes: $3.2 billion this year. But if you’re planning on trick-or-treating or going to a Halloween party this season, what are the most popular costumes? The answer depends on your age.
“Kids want ‘Fortnite’ costumes,” said a spokeswoman for Zurchers Party + Costumes + Wedding in Idaho Falls. “Fortnite” is a popular video game where you build forts and kill zombies. What could be more fun than that? Inflatable costumes of T-rex, a horse, aliens, a sloth or a unicorn are also popular. The costume comes with a battery pack and small pump to keep it inflated around your body.
As far as superheros go, think Iron Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman and Thor. “The Greatest Showman outfit is also popular,” she said.
Elswood said superheros and princess costumes are the most popular among her elementary school students.
The Costume Shop in Idaho Falls rents out costumes — mostly to adults.
“Our most popular costumes are gangster and flapper costumes,” the shopkeeper said, “it’s something that couples do together. But single women like to dress as flappers, too.”
Does the shop ever get weird costume requests?
“We have had requests for a pregnant nun costume,” she said.
Nationally, the Retail Federation found that the top-selling costume for kids was a princess, the best-seller for adults is a witch and the preferred costume for pets is a pumpkin. (Nearly 20 percent of those who celebrate will dress up their pets.)
Another important aspect of Halloween is candy. According to the national listing by 24/7 Wall St., Idaho’s favorite candy is candy corn. Nearby Utah (which ranked fourth in the nation for Halloween obsession) prefers Jolly Ranchers. The No. 1 ranked obsessed state, Hawaii, goes for Skittles. If you want chocolate, go to Wyoming (ranked 22nd for obsession) for its love of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
It turns out Americans love their candy. The Retail Federation said they’ll spend $2.6 billion on sweets for the holiday.
The other big holiday expenditure is decorations: $2.7 billion. That’s a lot of jack-o-lanterns, fake spider webs and ghost decorations.
“Based on our methodology, the American West and Southwest are well-represented among the states most obsessed with Halloween,” the 24/7 Wall St. report said. “Hawaii, the nation’s youngest state, tops the list. Other western and southwestern states in the top 10 include Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Idaho.”