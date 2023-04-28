Idaho Leaders United

Gross Farms CEO Doug Gross, Saint Alphonsus President and CEO Odette Bolano, and BVA Development CEO Tommy Ahlquist, look on from left as retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney speaks out against extremism during a press event at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — A new group in Idaho is looking to push back against some of the extreme viewpoints that have gained traction the state.

Headlined by moderate members of the business and law enforcement communities, Idaho Leaders United is a statewide coalition created to denounce violent political extremism, bigotry and discrimination.


