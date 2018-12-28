Whether they’re yappers, barkers or woofers, Idaho’s love of dogs is nothing to sniff at.
A recent report by the American Veterinary Medical Association on pet ownership and demographics shows that the Gem State is the leader of the pack among all states in dog ownership, with 58 percent of households having a dog for a pet. Fur reals!
Nearby Wyoming ranks No. 1 in pet ownership at 72 percent, with Idaho in the top five states with 70 percent. Husky numbers to sink your teeth into.
The national average for dogs is 38.4 percent and 57 percent for all households owning a pet.
Dr. Nicole Seda, a veterinarian at Eastside Pet Clinic in Idaho Falls, says her clinic sees about 60 to 70 percent dogs.
On the low end of dog ownership are states where dogs are as rare as a hairless Chihuahua, such as New Hampshire and Connecticut at 24 percent, Rhode Island at 26 percent and New York at 27 percent.
“It does not surprise me,” Seda said. “Looking at the others that are on (the list), all of them seem to be rural states. … They have more property and more land to put them on. The (states) that are lowest are all more urban areas. Probably more apartments and less family homes and less land.”
And then there are cats. While most U.S. households are purr-fectly happy with only 25.4 percent owning cats, Idaho claws into the top eight with 33 percent. Some states have a hissy fit over cat ownership, such as Rhode Island with 17 percent, Maryland, New Jersey and Louisiana are at an almost cat-astrophic 19 percent.
Seda said she has noticed a difference in pet ownership in the different states where she has lived.
“For example, in Illinois … there are some areas where it’s very similar to here and other parts of Illinois where people don’t have quite as many animals per household, but they’re all spayed and neutered,” she said. “It’s unheard of to have an animal unvaccinated and not fixed. Where here, we definitely have quite the influx of stray cats. Ownership is definitely different.”
The association report didn’t have a breakdown on specialty or exotic pets, but it does report that the numbers are growing. One animal scratching its way into the hearts and households of Americans is the backyard chicken.
“More than 13 percent of U.S. households owned a specialty or exotic pet at year-end 2016, a 25 percent increase from 2011,” the report said. “The incidence of poultry owned as pets climbed 23 percent in five years, with 1.1 percent of all U.S. households now claiming poultry as pets.”
Compared to dogs, that’s still just chicken feed.
The report lists exotic or specialty pets as fish, ferrets, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, turtles, snakes, lizards, poultry, livestock and amphibians.
“I’ve been seeing a lot more chickens,” Seda said. “I just saw one today.”
She said she is skilled in exotic animals and has seen a variety of birds, reptiles and other strange critters in her office. She fills in when the Idaho Falls Zoo veterinarian goes on vacation.
“We even have a serval here in town,” she said.
For details on how different states stack up with pet ownership, go to bit.ly/pet-ownership.