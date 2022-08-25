Woodtick fire

The lightning-caused Woodtick fire, located about 27 miles west of Challis, is the second largest fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest and has burned more than 5,700 acres. The blaze is seen in this July 22 photo.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

Idaho leads all U.S. states with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 118,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state.

The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose fire, which has burned over 96,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire started on July 17 and is about 38% contained.

Tags

Recommended for you