The U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday that it has launched its Versatile Test Reactor project, which will be hosted by Idaho National Laboratory.
Congress passed a bill last year to create a National Reactor Innovation Center to test and demonstrate private sector-proposed and funded reactor concepts. At the time, a location for the reactor center had not been selected.
The project, which involves building a fast neutron spectrum research facility, will allow the DOE to test advanced nuclear fuels, materials, instrumentation and sensors. Testing of that type currently is done in foreign countries because the United States lacks fast neutron spectrum research infrastructure.
“This cutting edge Advanced Reactor will give American companies the ability they currently lack to conduct advanced technology and fuels tests without having to go to our competitors in Russia and China,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in a news release.
The U.S. has not had a fast neutron spectrum testing facility for 20 years, which has prevented the types of accelerated irradiation testing needed by non-light water advanced reactor concepts, a DOE news release said. The Versatile Test Reactor project could provide accelerated neutron damage rates 20 times greater than current water-cooled test reactors.
INL director Mark Peters said with the fast neutron spectrum research facility the U.S. could "enable a robust future for advanced reactors."
"DOE’s announcement about the versatile test reactor project is the first important milestone in establishing this capability, and prioritizes investment in this user facility that will serve the science community, industry, regulators and the future of nuclear energy research and innovation,” he said in a news release.
The possibility of INL hosting the center was discussed at a January Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission meeting, where Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who is on the LINE commission, said the center would give INL a mission for years to come.
“It really gives us a sense of purpose, where we can go someplace,” he said.