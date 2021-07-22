Slightly more than half of Idaho nursing home workers are fully vaccinated, according to federal data released this week.
The latest update from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says 54% of nursing home staff in Idaho are fully vaccinated, compared to 57% nationwide.
About 82% of nursing home residents in Idaho are fully vaccinated, while 80% of residents are vaccinated nationally, the data shows. Data from mid-June showed that 47.5% of staff and 82.6% of residents were vaccinated, but it was incomplete.
The Gem State's rates fall in line with Idaho's adult full vaccination rate — 49%. And they mark progress within an industry plagued by staff shortages and low vaccine uptake. But despite the gains, vaccination rates in only around 5% of Idaho nursing homes met federally set goals of 75%, the American Association of Retired Persons Idaho said in a news release.
Nationally, the Associated Press reports that coronavirus infections and deaths in nursing homes are rising. The AP reports that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigators probing Colorado facilities have found that even vaccinated residents have died during outbreaks. In May, the CDC said one Kentucky nursing home outbreak caused by an unvaccinated staff member killed three residents, including one who was vaccinated.
While the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at both preventing the virus and preventing serious illness and hospitalizations from the virus, they do not offer full immunity. In Idaho, 98.9% of cases, 98.6% of hospitalization and 98.7% of deaths since Jan. 1 have been in people who aren't fully vaccinated.
Cases and deaths in Idaho long-term care facilities have declined dramatically in recent months, with less than two dozen cases and no deaths added most weeks this summer. Idaho's case rate in the general population has doubled this month — rising from a seven-day rolling case average of about 70 to more than 140 this week.
Infections in Idaho facilities started to decline late last year, when cases began falling statewide after a surge peaked and strained hospital systems. But advocates and experts worry that low vaccination rates in long-term care facilities could fuel outbreaks.
"The potential for the highly contagious delta variant causing more harm to residents and staff is very real," said AARP Idaho Director Lupe Wissel. "We must do everything we can to keep residents and staff safe from the virus, which means encouraging everyone in long-term care facilities to get a free COVID vaccine to protect themselves, their family and their community.”
Long-term care facilities are linked with about four in 10 of Idaho's more than 2,100 COVID-19 deaths.
Vaccines are believed to be highly effective against the delta variant, which is much more contagious than the original virus. However, some experts say that vaccinated seniors could still be at high risk.
"Older adults may not respond fully to the vaccine and there’s enormous risk of someone coming in with the virus,” said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, according to AP.
The AARP news release noted that 37.3% of nursing homes reportedly experienced a shortage of nursing staff or aides in the four weeks preceding June 20.
Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities, said facilities are working to boost vaccination rates. But on top of Idaho's high degree of vaccine hesitancy, he said facilities are also dealing with "terrible workforce shortages" with "all levels of staff."
"Every facility is educating, pleading and incentivizing staff to be vaccinated. The hard truth is that staff are representative of the Idaho working population — which in general has 50%+ vaccination hesitancy," he said. "Residents are not representative of Idaho’s working population and understand they are the most vulnerable. But interestingly residents are not 100% vaccinated either.”
The data only includes vaccination rates for nursing homes. The federal rule only resulted in vaccination rates being made public for 20% of long-term care facilities in Idaho, which can house about one-third of the more than 17,000 long-term care patients for which in-state facilities are licensed, according to the Post Register's analysis of state facility licensing data.
There is no public count of vaccination rates for other long-term care facilities in Idaho, which include group homes for people with disabilities and assisted living centers. Polling and emails from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shared with the Post Register in May suggested that staff were turning down shots at high rates.
The state health department has said it does not have the legal authority to require that facilities disclose their vaccination rates. The agency said in June that it was discussing with facilities about voluntarily disclosing their vaccination rates.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said the department is pursuing another program instead of voluntary reporting vaccine rates for long-term care facilities. In its place, the state health department's long-term care strike team "is developing a vaccination campaign that would recognize facilities that achieved" certain levels of staff vaccination.
"(F)eedback we received from facilities is that very few of them would likely voluntarily report because of other priorities they have in providing day-to-day care to residents," she said.
She said the awards being discussed are at four levels of staff being fully vaccinated: 65%, 75%, 85% and 95%. Facilities would be awarded once they self-report that they've achieved a certain level that corresponds with an award, Forbing-Orr said.
"The campaign is still in development, as are the details for the awards, and it will be publicly announced when it’s ready to launch," she said. "We anticipate more information will be available by the end of August."