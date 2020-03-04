Idaho has avoided any cases of the novel coronavirus outbreak so far and health officials across the region are ramping up efforts to minimize the illness's impacts on the state if and when it comes.
Gov. Brad Little held a press conference with Health and Welfare officials Wednesday morning to outline the state's response, including the launch of a state website updating the response at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
The recommendations made by the state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control largely match the precautions for other viral diseases including the flu and common cold — regular washing of hands with soap and hot water, staying home if you feel sick, avoiding contact with people who are sick and cleaning surfaces that can easily carry infections.
"That's really all we have right now because there isn’t a vaccine, so the best thing we can do it prevent ourselves from getting it," Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said.
The new strain of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has been confirmed in more than 90,000 people around the world since it first broke out in China. A real-time case tracker from Johns Hopkins University shows that more than half of those patients have fully recovered.
No cases have been reported in Idaho as of Wednesday but the growing outbreak in Washington has escalated the state's efforts to prevent the virus from spreading into the state. Washington has been home to 10 of the fatal cases of the virus in the United States so far, while 12 other states have reported at least one patient.
The regional public health district has launched a toll-free phone line at 855-533-3160 to answer questions about the virus.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced that it will be implementing a "controlled entry" system to screen visitors and patients for the virus beginning Thursday. Anyone not going to the emergency room will be required to use the main lobby entrance from 4:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and the ER entrance during other hours. They will be asked questions related to their health.
The hospital's statement warned that ill visitors will be turned away "for the protection of our patients" except for special circumstances.
Even in a relatively mild flu season like the one this winter, that virus poses a more immediate risk within the state than the coronavirus. Eighteen Idahoans have died from influenza-related causes this winter and 5.6% of the emergency room visits last week had flu-like symptoms.
"It's interesting to me that people tend to be more engaged and involved when we're in the middle of an event instead of ahead of time. We really want to get the message out before anything happens," Taylor said.
Taylor and CDC have said that facemasks, which were in high demand at stores around Idaho Falls last week, were more helpful for people who are already sick than for preventative purposes.
The outbreak's effects in Asia are being carefully monitored by officials with the Idaho Falls' Sister City program. Every even-numbered year, Idaho Falls sends a delegation of students to visit its sister city of Tokai-Mura, Japan.
This year's trip is scheduled for the end of July, around the opening events of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but Japan is reporting twice as many cases of the virus as the United States. David Eaton, president of Idaho Falls' Sister City program, said they were waiting to see if anything changed with the Olympics before making a decision about going forward with the trip.
"We haven't officially set a deadline for that call. A lot depends on what happens with the coronavirus over the next months," Eaton said.
The CDC is currently issuing a Level 2 travel alert for Japan, suggesting that older adults and people with chronic medical concerns avoid traveling there at the moment. Officials from Japan and the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that they planned to keep the scheduled dates for the games from July 24 to August 9.