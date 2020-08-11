The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have reverberated into almost every aspect of people’s lives. Many people are unsure where to turn for help as they navigate this new reality.
In response to the growing need for support, the Division of Behavioral Health in the Department of Health and Welfare, in partnership with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, has opened up the COVID Help Now phone hotline for people to call.
Idahoans are encouraged to call about a wide variety of challenges related to the pandemic, from “behavioral health support, food security, housing, and other services.”
Responders answering the hotline’s phones are trained crisis counselors who will help assess the caller’s situation, provide emotional support and connect callers to resources within their community.
Callers seeking help from the COVID Help Now hotline can remain anonymous.
“Responders do not classify, label, or diagnose people, and no case records are taken,” stated the Department of Health in a release.
Responders are available through either phone or text, with a chat feature coming soon, said the Department of Health. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Anyone who leaves a message during off hours will receive a call back the following day.
Idahoans can reach the hotline by calling or texting 986-867-1073 or calling toll-free 866-947-5186.
For more information, go to ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow.