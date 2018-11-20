U.S. senators from Idaho and Oregon are urging U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to reauthorize the local committees that help determine how Secure Rural Schools money is spent.
"Reauthorizing the national charter will enable 114 (Resource Advisory Committees) across the country in primarily rural areas to engage with local citizens in the responsible distribution of approximately $40 million in Title II (Secure Rural Schools) funds, directly supporting jobs and important natural resources work on America's national forests," the senators wrote in a letter Monday. "We are concerned that an ongoing delay in reauthorization could jeopardize the organization of RACs and consequently hinder distribution of these funds to local, rural communities."
The Secure Rural Schools program provides payments to counties containing tax-exempt Forest Service lands that are higher than the otherwise standard payment of 25 percent of forest land revenues, if the counties use 15 to 20 percent of the money for projects on federal lands. The Resource Advisory Committees help decide which projects this share goes toward. The rest of the money goes to local schools and roads.
The program has existed since 2000 and typically has been reauthorized with strong bipartisan support. Some counties in the Idaho Panhandle, which contain large federal forests, get significant payments from the program, as do Custer, Lemhi, Fremont and Clark counties locally.
U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced a bill late last week to extend the Secure Rural Schools program for another year.
“Continuing this program is critical to our rural schools and road programs,” Crapo said in a statement. “A renewed SRS commitment coupled with a recovering and healthy timber economy will ensure a brighter future for students and those who enjoy the backcountry alike.”
Their colleagues Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., joined them Monday to urge Perdue to, in the meantime, reauthorize the charter approving the Resource Advisory Committees.