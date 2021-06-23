For outdoorsy folks who like to show off stickers, Idaho Parks and Recreation has a deal for you.
Parks and Recreation has released an updated version of Idaho Trails Supporter Sticker for 2021 with a new color scheme and year marker.
The $10 sticker can be found online or at vendors in Boise, Moscow and at the Idaho Mountain Trading store in Idaho Falls. Proceeds from the sticker are used for trail projects around the state. The sticker can be found online at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com/pos.page.
“We are overwhelmed by public response in support of Idaho’s trails,” said Tom Helmer, non-motorized trail manager at Parks and Recreation. “If you’re a trail user, this is one of the many ways you can give back.”
The original trails sticker was released in June 2020 and raised $18,000. The funds were put to use to maintain sections of the Idaho Centennial Trail near upper Priest Lake, signage on the Idaho Centennial Trail statewide, and support for National Trails Day events.
“Later this year some of the funding will go towards a first-of-its-kind adaptive mountain bike trail in the Treasure Valley,” Parks and Recreation said in a news release. “This 4- to 5-mile trail, to be located off Highway 55 near Avimor, and will include accessibility for everybody, regardless of physical impairment, skill level, or experience.”
To become a vendor for the Idaho Trails Support sticker, shops can contact Helmer at tom.helmer@idpr.idaho.gov.