Idaho Parks and Recreation announced the issuance of more than $10 million in grants for various projects across the state for fiscal year 2022, including several in eastern Idaho.
“Some notable projects for fiscal year 2022 include paving a portion of Bone Road in Bonneville County,” Parks and Recreation said in a news release. The grant is for $90,000.
Grants are for a wide range of projects and equipment, such as replacing vault toilets, sprucing up trailheads and trails, replacing bridges, and buying trailers to haul snowmobiles.
One grant of $122,445 was approved to replace four motorized access bridges on the Minidoka Trail. Three of the four bridges were destroyed in the 2020 Badger Fire.
Another grant of $19,750 will help install a new vault toilet at the Box Canyon boat launch in the Island Park area.
Grant funds come from a variety of sources, including recreational vehicle and boat license fees and license plate funds.
Here are some other approved grants for eastern Idaho:
• City Creek road rehab in Pocatello, $117,000
• City park splash pad in Salmon, $150,000
• National Forest trail rehab at West Mink Creek, $7,235
• Bannock County trail improvements, $32,235
• Portnuef Greenway trails, $179,000
• Teton Creek Corridor Pathway Trailhead Facilities near Victor, $43,260
• Coalmine Trailhead, Dubois area, $28,000
• Motorized trail kiosks, Dubois area, $17,000
• Cusick Creek Trailhead Improvements in Pocatello, $9,035
• Add parking area at Juniper boat ramp at Ririe Reservoir, $116,550
• Ririe Reservoir docks, $24,945
• Frome Park Campground addition in Fremont County, $35,000
• Buffalo Campground flush toilet replacements in Island Park area, $150,000