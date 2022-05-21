Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates.
Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents, the committee communicated its favorites for the Republican Party. The local committee was rebuked by the state GOP for its donations to candidates, which were in violation of the committee's own bylaws, and the state party successfully sued the county organization over its "sample ballots" which it said were "intentionally designed to deceive voters."
So how did the committee’s endorsed candidates do in their races?
The committee endorsed several eastern Idaho candidates in its sample ballots including Keith Newberry for District 32’s Senate seat; Nicholas Christiansen for District 32 House seat A; Barbara Ehardt for District 33 House seat A; Bryan Scholz for District 33’s Senate seat; Doug Toomer for District 35’s Senate seat; Kevin Andrus for District 35 House seat A and Chad Christensen for District 35 House seat B.
In District 32, none of the committee’s local endorsed candidates in contested races won. Ehardt won in District 33 and Andrus won in District 35.
The committee also donated to Ron Nate’s campaign in District 34, and he lost his race against Britt Raybould.
In statewide races, the committee endorsed Mike Crapo for U.S. senator, Bryan Smith, who is a vice chairman of the BCRCC, for U.S. representative, Dorothy Moon for secretary of state, Branden Durst for superintendent of public instruction, Janice McGeachin for governor, Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor and Raul Labrador for attorney general.
All of the statewide candidates lost except for Labrador and Crapo, an incumbent who was first elected in 1999. For contested races that were on Bonneville County ballots, BCRCC-endorsed candidates won just four of 13 races in predominantly Republican eastern Idaho.
The losing statewide candidates also lost in Bonneville County. Idaho Falls hometown candidates Smith and McGeachin secured 31% and 26% of the county’s vote in their respective races. Their opponents, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, also of Idaho Falls, and Gov. Brad Little, gained 57% and 59% of the county’s vote, respectively.
McGeachin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is one of three Trump endorsed candidates nationally who lost their races, the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday.
Trump has endorsed more than 70 candidates in primary elections and McGeachin's loss was the greatest margin of defeat so far for a Trump-backed candidate. Little received 53% of the statewide vote (148,214) to McGeachin’s 32% (90,682).
In an email to the Post Register, BCRCC Chairman Mark Fuller congratulated the four endorsed candidates who won their races.
"Throughout Idaho, the election was a great victory and many conservative candidates were elected. Congratulations to Raul Labrador, Kevin Andrus and Barbara Ehardt. We have hopes for Bonneville County in future elections," Fuller wrote.
Future endorsements in Republican contested races from the BCRCC are likely to stop and the committee has removed its sample ballots from its Facebook page and website following the May 13 court order that requires the committee to stop endorsing Republican candidates in contested Republican races.
The Idaho GOP sued the committee days before the primary because the sample ballots deceptively made it appear that the state party produced them. The court order prevents the committee from distributing printed material or mailers, social media, phone calls, and advertisements of any kind with endorsements.
“The judge was clear, as are our party rules, county Republican parties cannot make endorsements outside of county elections,” Idaho GOP chairman Tom Luna wrote in a statement about the decision.
Fuller also wrote in his email that "The State Republican Party and Tom Luna wrongfully sued the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to cancel our voice and prevent us from donating to candidates who support Republican Platform principles."
One group that had a better result for its endorsed candidates was Take Back Idaho, a political action committee that works to combat extremist movements and politicians in Idaho, according to its website. Jim Jones, a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court who sits on Take Back Idaho’s board of directors, has often criticized groups such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee for their far-right ideology.
In a Wednesday news release, Take Back Idaho applauded voters for rejecting many of the candidates the BCRCC endorsed. Take Back Idaho noted that 30 of its 44 endorsed candidates in constitutional and legislative races won.
“When the Idaho legislature convenes this fall, half of the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s worst dozen cronies will not be returning. That’s a victory for the everyday people of Idaho, and a rebuke of bully lobbyists and their cronies,” the release said.
Wayne Hoffman, the Freedom Foundation’s president, had a different tone from Take Back Idaho in a Thursday column he wrote on the foundation’s website. He wrote that conservatives had a “monumentally successful night” on Tuesday because more conservative Senate candidates won their races.
“The May 2022 primary elections will likely produce the most conservative governing this state has ever seen,” Hoffman wrote.
Several comparatively moderate senators to their opponents who held Senate committee leadership positions lost on Tuesday, including Carl Crabtree in District 7, Jim Woodward in District 1 and Fred Martin in District 15. Other Senate incumbents who lost to far-right challengers are Jim Patrick in District 24, Peter Riggs in District 5, Jeff Agenbroad in District 13 and Robert Blair in District 6.