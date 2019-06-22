Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials announced that the income guidelines to qualify for the Women, Infants and Children program would increase starting July 1.
The department adjusts the eligibility every year to reflect changes to the national federal poverty level, as families who make up to 185 percent of that poverty line from their gross salary are able to enroll in the program. The WIC program provides money for nutritious supplemental food as well as access to health screenings, nutritional education and referrals.
The maximum salary cutoff was raised to $23,107 for a home with a single eligible resident and increases by $8,177 for every additional family member in the household. Idaho residents who are pregnant, were recently pregnant or are children under the age of 5 are eligible if earning under that salary cap. Pregnant women count as two people when counting the number of residents.
Idaho WIC Guidelines
|Members in Household
|Maximum Annual Gross Income
|1
|$23,107
|2
|$31,284
|3
|$39,461
|4
|$47,638
|5
|$55,815
The most recent count places 6,140 eastern Idaho residents enrolled in the WIC program and roughly 34,000 across the state. Families that currently receive Medicaid or SNAP benefits are automatically eligible for assistance from WIC as well because the program has a higher cutoff point.
“We encourage families to look into whether or not they qualify for WIC even if they aren’t eligible for similar state programs,” Eastern Idaho Public Health’s WIC program director Angie Harwood said.
Eastern Idaho residents can sign up for the program by contacting one of the Eastern Idaho Public Health offices or by calling the statewide Idaho Careline at 1-800-926-2588.