After a six-year downward trend, arrest rates of juveniles across the country in 2016 were the lowest they’ve been since the early 1990s — but Idaho’s arrest rates for drug violations among youth still placed it in the top 10.
The data comes from a December report from the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The report analyzed arrest data of juveniles from across the country. By and large, police arrested far fewer youths than they had in years past; since 1996, arrests of juveniles have decreased 68 percent nationwide, according to the report, compared to a 20 percent decrease in adult arrests over the same period. The report broke down arrest data into categories based on offense type, such as aggravated assaults or larceny-thefts.
But it also listed the rates of juveniles between ages 10 and 17 who were arrested for “drug abuse violations,” an umbrella term used to encapsulate a host of state and local drug offenses. These included the possession, sale, use, manufacturing and growing of illegal drugs. On average, in 2016, every 295.3 juveniles per 100,000 arrested in the United States were arrested for drug abuse violations. In 2017, the number dropped to 283.5 juveniles per 100,000.
In 2016 in Idaho, though, the rate was higher — every 466 juveniles per 100,000 arrested were accused of a drug abuse violation, according to the report. That means Idaho had the 10th highest rate in the country for drug-related youth arrests.
All of those top 10 states were either in the West or Midwest, with the exception New Hampshire, which had the sixth-highest rate at 537 per 100,000. Idaho ranked behind Colorado at 473; Utah at 480; and Oregon at 525, according to the report.
Those numbers paled in comparison to totals from the states with the highest rates of juvenile arrests for drug abuse violations — South Dakota, ranked first, for instance, which had a rate of 1,015 juveniles per 100,000 arrested on suspicion of drug charges. Wyoming ranked second at 956, and Nebraska ranked third at 695.
Differences in arrest rates between states might be caused by a number of factors, according to the study. One of them is variations in reporting — researchers didn’t have access to data from 100 percent of the population in each state. Researchers considered data from 74 percent of a state’s population to be “minimally adequate.” Many states with high rates of drug-related arrests among juveniles had data from 90 percent of the population or more. Idaho, however, barely made the cut — researchers had access to data from 79 percent of the population, which is one of the lower rates in the study. It means the state’s arrest rate of 466 per 100,000 might not be as accurate as it could be.
Additionally, the author of the report wrote, “jurisdictions (especially small ones) that are vacation destinations or that are centers of economic activity in a region may have arrest rates that reflect the behavior of nonresident youth more than that of resident youth.”
Arrest rates also hinge on public attitude toward crime in a given area, and police department policy, according to the report.
In Idaho, juveniles can be tried in adult court if they are charged with delivering or manufacturing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, although, at least in the Treasure Valley, youths arrested for selling drugs in or near a school don’t appear to face adult charges with any regularity.