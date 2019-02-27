Idaho roads and the groups that maintain them need more attention, according to a 2018 infrastructure study published by a group of civically engaged civil engineers.
Idaho's branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers published last year a study of Idaho's infrastructure, which graded the state's drinking water infrastructure (C), dams (C) and bridges (D), among other categories.
The study is a nudge to Idaho lawmakers that local engineers want to see more funding for infrastructure in the nation’s fastest-growing state.
Those engineers gave Idaho roads a C- grade. Focusing on issues with road capacity, conditions and maintenance, the study recommends that more local, state and federal funding is allocated to transportation.
A task force, convened in 2010 by former Gov. Butch Otter and chaired by Gov. Brad Little, found that state transportation had a $543 million revenue shortfall. There was a $262 million shortfall to cover maintenance costs and a $281 million shortfall to cover safety and capacity improvements.
In 2015, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill that increased gas taxes and registration fees, which fund state highway projects. It also included a "surplus eliminator" provision, which devotes to transportation half the excess revenue the state collects each year.
Despite the tax increases and increased revenue from the surplus eliminator, there was a $406.7 million transportation revenue shortfall in 2018, according to the Idaho Transportation Department's annual report. There was a $153 million shortfall to cover maintenance costs and a $253.7 million shortfall to cover safety and capacity improvements.
Problems exist on both state and local highways, which are maintained by separate groups, the study said. The Idaho Department of Transportation maintains state highways, while city and county governments and highway districts maintain local highways.
ITD is working on more than a dozen highway improvement projects in eastern Idaho over the next few years, including several along Interstate 15.
Local road projects are funded by various sources, such as federal and state grants, depending on the location and size of the project.
But most local projects are funded the old-fashioned way: resident taxes. A locally funded First Street road reconstruction in Idaho Falls will begin this year.
While many state and local projects are being funded, with help from the federal government, experts say transportation in the state isn't receiving enough funding to keep up with regular road maintenance amid a statewide population boom.
Laila Kral is a deputy administrator at the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, a statewide group that provides funding assistance, training and technical assistance to local highway jurisdictions.
"There’s not enough money to keep up maintenance with existing infrastructure or expand to accommodate the added users and keep up with the growth that we’ve seen in Idaho," Kral said.
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council helped the city of Idaho Falls recently acquire $849,000 of financial aid — through the state's Strategic Initiatives Program — for the pavement overlay project on Science Center Drive.
According to ITD's 2018 fiscal year report, over the past five years, Idaho's population has grown by 5.5 percent, the number of licensed drivers grew 7 percent, vehicle registrations grew 11.6 percent and tons of freight moved throughout the state grew 10.6 percent.
Idaho Falls has seen the cost of growth on its roads in recent years, from daily congestion on Pancheri Drive and Yellowstone Highway to the slow trek up and down 17th street, with cars constantly pulling out of driveways and interrupting traffic.
While city officials would like to widen roads such as 17th Street and restrict certain turns (so cars don't have to stop in a travel lane when making a left turn), the costs associated with those projects are too high, said Kent Fugal, Idaho Falls' city engineer.
"There are some improvements that I would love to make that we probably can't make because of the high cost to not only the city's bottom line financially but to individual property owners that would be impacted," Fugal said.
Instead, the city focuses its transportation costs on road maintenance, such as sealcoating, overlay and road reconstruction projects.
"Our most pressing needs are really to maintain what we have, to preserve the good condition that most of our roads are in," Fugal said. "It becomes much, much more costly to fix roads once they get bad than it does to try to keep them in good condition."
Larger projects are funded through federal aid, with help acquiring money from groups such as the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, a transportation planning group made up of officials from Ammon, Idaho Falls, Iona, Ucon and Bonneville County, and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council helped acquire funding for the recent 17th Street median project, Fugal said.
"There's only so much money available there but we try to take advantage of it," he said.
The bulk of city road projects are funded through local taxes.
"We hope to get at least enough funds to reasonably take care of the needs ... (and) be good stewards of those taxpayer funds," he said. "At the same time, there's always more that we could've done if we had more money."
A project, starting this year, will install a new water pipe underneath First Street and rebuild the road. The road is crowning in the middle, causing each side of the road to slope downward toward the curbs, similar to a problem on Holmes Avenue that was fixed a few years ago.
The rebuild will extend from Northgate Mile to the Idaho Canal.
Due to the high cost to the city, the project will have to be done in three separate segments. The city will start construction at the Idaho Canal and rebuild the road to near the split of First Street and Lomax Street, Fugal said.
City officials said they do not yet know the total cost of the project.