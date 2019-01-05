Idaho’s Hispanic population continues to grow across the state, according to new data from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The Idaho Department of Labor’s analysis of U.S. Census data estimates Idaho’s Hispanic population has increased 23.5 percent since 2010, growing to a total of 218,627 people.
Median household incomes of Hispanic residents still trail behind others in the state. In 2016-2017, the median household income was $45,231 compared to $53,280 for non-Hispanics. However, Hispanic buying power has increased to $4.5 billion, almost double what it was in 2010. Those numbers have increased in large Hispanic communities in the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley. In 2017, Hispanic consumers in Canyon County had nearly $988 million in buying power.
Salvador Vazquez, labor market information director at the Idaho Department of Labor, said increased Hispanic buying power isn’t just because there are more Hispanic residents in Idaho. Idaho Hispanics are also getting better, higher-paying jobs, he said.
“That is a huge chunk of the population, and the more they earn, the more they spend,” Vazquez said.
The Department of Labor found Idaho Hispanics spent 37 percent of their household income on housing, 17.5 percent on transportation and 10.2 percent on personal insurance and pensions. In comparison, non-Hispanic Idahoans spent 32.6 percent on housing, 15.6 percent on transportation, and 12.1 percent on personal insurance and pensions. Hispanics in Idaho also spend less on health care than non-Hispanics — an estimated $2,533 in 2016-2017 compared to $4,476 in other households.
Despite the population growth, a persistent gap in representation for Idaho’s largest minority population continues. An analysis by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs found that only one state legislator, State Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, identified as Hispanic or Latino. Idaho’s first and only Latino judge, Sergio Gutierrez, retired from the Idaho Court of Appeals at the end of 2018. Nampa and Boise elected their first Latino city council members, Victor Rodriguez and Lisa Sanchez, just in the last few years.
Juan Saldaña from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs said the new population numbers were hardly surprising. The commission is preparing to release a report on the new numbers and their implications to legislators next month.
“The trend is going to continue,” Saldaña said.