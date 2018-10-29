BOISE — Idaho’s justice reinvestment committee on Friday morning recommended legislators give judges more discretion in certain drug cases in which a person faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence and also voiced support for hiring more parole officers to help a people once out of prison.
The committee made its decision about mandatory minimums after hearing a presentation from Sean Falconer, a principal research analyst for the Idaho Department of Correction. Of the roughly 8,700 people in the department’s facilities, Falconer said, 375 of them were there primarily for drug trafficking charges, which require a judge to sentence them to prison for a set number of years based on how much of a given drug the person had at the time of their arrest. Drug trafficking charges, Falconer explained, are broken into three tiers, with each tier requiring a judge send a person to prison for a longer period of time than the last. Technically, a person could spend life in prison on a drug trafficking charge.
The law has drawn scrutiny in recent years because it does not allow judges any discretion in sentencing — if a person is convicted of having a certain amount of a certain drug, they must spend a certain amount of time in prison.
According to Falconer’s presentation, 47 percent of people serving mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking in Idaho were sentenced in the law’s lowest tier — meaning they possessed one of the smaller amounts of a drug punishable under that law. About 91 percent of people serving mandatory minimum drug trafficking sentences in the state’s prisons had never been convicted of that charge before, he said.
Roughly an hour before Falconer made his presentation to the committee, Idaho Courts Director Sara Thomas told lawmakers she’d heard some judges felt the mandatory minimums were too strict, and actually impeded justice in some cases. Thomas stopped short of passing a value judgment on mandatory minimums, however, saying it is the Legislature’s job to determine whether they are fair.
“The power to define crimes and prescribe penalties belongs with the Legislature,” she said.
Still, she said, she had confidence in Idaho’s judges to enforce whatever law the Legislature passed and said she believed judges are sending the right people to prison.
“The prosecutors say they get it right, the Department of Correction say they get it right, we believe they get it right,” Thomas said.
But the legislators on the committee seemed in favor of loosening mandatory minimum law, at least in certain drug trafficking cases, a prospect considered as recently as March.
“I’m not a big proponent of mandatory minimums,” said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “I never have been, and that’s because I trust judges, especially at sentencing ... when you have this mandatory minimum based on a quantity (of a drug) — merely a quantity — you scoop people up that don’t match, and you’re mostly going to scoop them up (when they possess smaller quantities).”
Rice said he felt the justice system operates better when judges are given more discretion in sentencing.
He said the committee should recommend lawmakers, in the upcoming legislative session, consider changing the law so judges can sentence offenders to less time in prison, if they feel it is necessary. The minutiae of the law change would have to be hammered out during the legislative session, but Rice said judges should, in certain situations, be allowed to deviate from mandatory minimum requirements. His other committee members agreed with him — they voted unanimously to recommend legislators consider the change in this upcoming session.
Probation officers
Committee members also heard from David Birch, the Idaho Department of Correction’s chief of probation and parole, who told the committee his department needed 30 more parole officers statewide.
“We’re currently looking at where we would distribute those across the state,” Birch said.
Rice pointed out keeping probation officers can be difficult.
“We have some real challenges, because of the nature of those positions, with retention,” he said. “When we do budgets in the Legislature, we don’t always understand that.”
Rice also said justice reinvestment would not work without the correct number of parole officers, since the goal of the initiative is to remove people from prison and place them in the community. Without enough parole officers to supervise them, they would not be expected to succeed.
“We need high-quality people in these positions,” Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, added.
The committee agreed, again unanimously, to recommend the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approve the 30 new parole officer positions in the upcoming legislative session, as well.
The meeting’s end signaled the last time the justice reinvestment committee would meet, unless the Legislature were to extend its lifespan. In the final unanimous vote of the morning, the committee agreed to recommend lawmakers do that.
“It’s been a difficult committee, but we have learned so much, and I would hate to lose that knowledge,” said Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, one of the committee’s co-chairs.