Northbound traffic remains backed up along Eagle Road south of Fairview Avenue in Meridian, even as lights are green, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report shows Idaho saw the greatest decrease in traffic deaths of any state in terms of percentage in 2022.

In 2022, there were an estimated 219 deaths caused by traffic accidents, 52 less than 2021 which saw 271 deaths.


