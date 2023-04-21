A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report shows Idaho saw the greatest decrease in traffic deaths of any state in terms of percentage in 2022.
In 2022, there were an estimated 219 deaths caused by traffic accidents, 52 less than 2021 which saw 271 deaths.
The shift is in stark contrast to 2021, when Idaho was found to have the largest percentage increase in traffic deaths of any state.
The United States as a whole saw a decline of 0.3 percent in fatal accidents, from 42,939 in 2021 to 42,795 in 2022.
Idaho also saw a decline in its fatality rate, which is determined by calculating the number of fatal traffic accidents per vehicle miles traveled by drivers in the state.
In 2022, Idaho had a fatality rate of 1.16 for every 100 million miles travelled, down from 1.43 in 2021. That’s below the national average rate of 1.35.
Ellen Matilla, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, said part of the reason for the larger percentage swings is that Idaho has a lower population than most states.
“Idaho has a small population, so our fluctuations cause big percentage changes,” Matilla said.
In response to 2021’s increase in traffic accidents, the Idaho Transportation Department focused on public campaigns to encourage safe driving habits, such as wearing seat belts and not using phones while driving.
A report in September from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety found seat belt use increased to 87.6 percent from 82.9 percent in 2021. The Idaho Transportation Department estimates 38 percent of traffic fatalities in Idaho in 2021 were people who were not wearing seat belts when they crashed.
“My favorite statistic to share is that a seat belt increases your chances of surviving by 50% in a traffic accident,” Matilla said.
Idaho law enforcement offices also recently participated in Distracted Driving Awareness Month, increasing patrols for two weeks in April to stop drivers from using their phones while behind the wheel.
In January, after the fatality statistics from NHTSA were first published, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety accepted applications for grants on programs to further reduce traffic accidents.
The application window closed in February, and the office is scheduled to make recommendations on what proposals should receive grants in May for the Idaho Traffic Safety Commission.
Matilla said the Office of Highway Safety received about 35 applications for the grants. The funds will be made available in October 2023 for the awarded proposals.
“It is nice to see progress, but 219 distinct tragedies show we still have a lot of work to do,” OHS Manager Josephine Middleton said in a news release in January. “These deaths have a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. We want to work with partners across the state to prevent future tragedies.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.