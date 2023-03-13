The Idaho Senate has passed a bill to remove the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's oversight of Yellowstone Bear World. 

Senate Bill 1084, written by Yellowstone Bear World itself, was introduced after both Fish and Game and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found the animal park had committed multiple violations of state and federal law.


