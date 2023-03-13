The Idaho Senate has passed a bill to remove the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's oversight of Yellowstone Bear World.
Senate Bill 1084, written by Yellowstone Bear World itself, was introduced after both Fish and Game and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found the animal park had committed multiple violations of state and federal law.
The bill, which passed with a vote of 33-2, would remove the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's oversight of facilities with a class C Exhibitor's License issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, cited these investigations Thursday when he presented Senate Bill 1084 for a vote.
"Yellowstone Bear World has been under relentless attack by organizations such as (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) who strongly claim Bear World mistreats their animals in their care," Burtenshaw said.
The bill introduced Thursday was an amended version, which allowed Fish and Game to maintain oversight for deer and elk, which the agency said was necessary to monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal disease in deer species first detected in Idaho in 2021.
PETA filed a complaint with OSHA in August after a member working undercover at Yellowstone Bear World witnessed employees equipped with batons for protection being sent into an enclosure with adult bears.
The complaint mentioned an incident where employees were approached by adult bears while repairing an electric fence, with no barrier separating the employees from the bears.
In other incidents, employees reportedly fed the bears by hand and petted them. The incident matched descriptions several former employees gave the Post Register, saying they would often work in the enclosure with the bears, equipped with batons and bear spray.
OSHA made two citations against Bear World it classified as "serious." The first citation states employees were put at risk by being required to work in the bear enclosure, putting them at risk of "potential attacks from apex predators including captive black bears and grizzly bears while engaged in tasks including, but not limited to, feeding, landscaping, maintenance operations, and Wildlife Excursions."
The second citation states Bear World should not have given its workers bear spray without properly training them on its use and risks.
"This condition exposed employees to hazardous chemicals including, but not limited to, capsaicinoids at concentrations formulated to deter bears," the citation states.
OSHA originally issued a fine of $8,928. A settlement between Yellowstone Bear World and OSHA in February reduced the fine to $6,250.
Bear World has until mid-April to enact changes to address the citations. Among the actions recommended in OSHA's report are putting up a physical barrier between workers and animals when they work, assigning a spotter to watch for approaching animals and running "animal attack emergency drills."
The Idaho Fish and Game report issued in July found Bear World had committed several state violations, including failure to provide veterinarian certificates on the health of their animals, failure to obtain permits for animal transfers and failure to report the deaths of animals.
Among the most serious violations Fish and Game reported was a key part of Bear World's business: public feeding of wild animals.
The report states Yellowstone Bear World must discontinue public feeding of wild animals, including the feeding of bear cubs which is advertised on its website.
Under the Senate Bill 1084, however, Fish and Game would not be able to enforce that rule.
Molly Johnson, a lawyer with PETA, said she has not heard of any USDA investigation in response to the group's complaints against Bear World. She called the Senate bill "revenge" for the group's actions.
Jonathan Oppenheimer, external relations director for the Idaho Conservation League, said his group is opposing the legislation, arguing that the USDA would not provide the same level of oversight as Idaho's own agencies.
"It’s important to note that USDA regulations for these type of Class C facilities (wildlife exhibitors) only relate to “animal welfare,” and do not cover other important considerations such as import permits, notification of state or local agencies, or bonding," Oppenheimer said in an email to the Post Register. He also said the USDA regulations would only cover animal welfare, and would not allow the state to track animal transfers.
Senate Bill 1084 is set for a vote in the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday.
