The Idaho Food Stamp Program will provide its February food stamps Sunday, at least 11 days earlier than normal.
In a Wednesday news release, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that the monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would be added to their state food stamp account and Quest card on Sunday due to the federal government shutdown. The program mailed recipients letters warning them of the change on the same day.
Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said the March benefits are still expected to come in at the regular time and that the February benefits were provide the same amount of money recipients received before the shutdown. Because Idaho normally issues the food stamps within the first 10 days of the month, depending on the recipient's birthday, some people would have gone more than 20 days longer than normal between their benefits.
"One of the things we are concerned about is that the people who are scheduled to receive the help on March 10 could go a long time without their benefits," Forbing-Orr said.
While the majority of recipients will be receiving their benefits Sunday, households that have re-applied for the program and were approved after Jan. 15 will receive the aid at the regular time in February. The shutdown has not changed the application and re-evaluation process for food stamps.
"At the community level, food banks and food pantries are the ones that will feel the pressure," Forbing-Orr said.
David Manson, executive director of the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls and the Soup Kitchen in Idaho Falls, said that the delay in food stamps could double the number of people it helps toward the end of February. The Community Food Basket is holding two events in January specifically for unpaid federal workers and both locations are requesting extra donations to cover the potential increase in visitors.
"We're ramping up and taking a lot of preparations for this next month," Manson said.
The number of SNAP participants in Idaho has steadily decreased since 2013 but more than 149,000 people still received food stamps from the program at the end of 2018. More than 10 percent of Bonneville County residents received assistance through SNAP in December.