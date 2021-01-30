One thing the pandemic seemed to do last year was redirect people to play in the outdoors.
Idaho’s state parks logged a record 7,671,582 visits last year, more than 1.2 million more than 2019, Idaho State Parks and Recreation reported in a news release.
“It’s a mind-boggling number,” said Brian Beckley, chairman of the Idaho Parks and Recreation Board. “Never before have we had so many people come out to our parks. But with the pandemic keeping people indoors and isolated, outdoor recreation became one of the few things people could do responsibly to beat COVID cabin fever.”
The visitation numbers include both day visits and campers. Camping visits were slightly down in many parks because campgrounds were closed for two months at the beginning of the pandemic.
The nearby Harriman State Park posted a nearly 25% increase in visitors. Castle Rocks and City of Rocks posted more than a 50% increase in visitors.
Beckley said the crush of visitors put more wear and strain on facilities and staff.
“No doubt, it’s been tough keeping up with the demand,” he said. “But our people did their best under some trying circumstances to give the public recreational opportunities.”
One park that experienced an extra load of visitors was Lucky Peak State Park outside of Boise, hosting 1 million visitors for the first time.
“We have an amazing staff that got us through it,” said Gary Shelley, manager of Lucky Peak and Eagle Island state parks. “I’m also proud of our visitors and our community for being so generally understanding and cooperative with the need for COVID-19 precautions. It could have gone badly, but they came out, stayed safe and had a good time.”
Parks, such as Bruneau Dunes and Eagle Island, had to at times limit visitors because parking lots were filled to capacity during peak times.