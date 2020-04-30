Idaho state parks have a problem with freeloaders.
Visitors to state parks are asked to pay $5 per vehicle to enter unless they have a “Passport” sticker. During this time of COVID-19, many parks have closed the fee kiosk booths and have relied on the honor system asking visitors to drop cash into the tube near the entrance. But most visitors aren’t paying up.
“While parks are seeing big increases in visitors this spring, a large majority are not paying the $5 entrance fee,” Idaho Parks and Recreation said in a news release this week. “Those with the Idaho Park Passport obviously pay in advance, but an estimated three out of four, non-Passport visitors are paying nothing to get in.”
Parks and Recreation officials said the $5 entrance fee is vital to keeping the parks funded especially now that campgrounds are closed and not contributing any income.
“Idaho State Parks are 90 percent self-sufficient, meaning that only 10 percent of our funding comes from Idaho taxpayers,” state parks said. “Between campground closures and switching to a new registration system, the department’s reliance on entrance fees has grown at a time that less people are contributing.”
So far, the honor-system seems to be working OK at Harriman State Park, said Harriman manager Mark Eliot.
“From my office, I can see the entrance station, and I do see quite a few cars stopping there. I’m hopeful that they’re paying,” Eliot said. “We have an ‘iron ranger,’ and we collected it recently and there were quite a few envelopes in there. I think people are pretty compliant here.”
Eliot said from what he’s hearing from other managers, the larger state parks are getting tweaked the most by freeloaders.
“Some of the larger parks at Eagle Island in Boise or Bruneau (Dune State Park) or Castle Rocks are seeing a lot of folks not paying,” he said. “Some are coming from out of state.”
Recent weekend counts show several southern and western state parks running at or near capacity for visitors, but not receiving the expected compensation.
“We cannot maintain the parks efficiently throughout the year with nearly 75% of daily visitors avoiding entrance fees,” state parks said. “We ask that all park visitors come prepared with $5 cash to place in the fee-tube upon entering any Idaho State Park.”