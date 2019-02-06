On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 6:21 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 26 and Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Sulay Novoa, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey. Novoa was waiting at a yellow light on U.S. Hwy 26 in the left turn lane to turn south onto Woodruff Ave. Travis Waters, 36, also of Idaho Falls, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. Hwy 26. As Waters approached the intersection with Woodruff Ave., Novoa turned in front of him and they crashed in the intersection.
Novoa was transported with her two juvenile children by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Waters was not injured.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 26 were blocked for an hour. Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.