On Friday, March 15, 2019, at approximately 8:11 A.M, Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash on N 4000 E at State Highway 48, in Rigby.
Gayla Bennick, 56, of Rigby, was traveling south on N 4000 E in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. A Deputy from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was traveling east on State Highway 48 in a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. Bennick failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out in front of the Deputy, who then struck Bennick. They then struck Ricardo Galvan Munoz, 44, of Rigby, who was stopped at a stop sign on N 4000 E in a 2006 Nissan Armada.
The Deputy was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. All parties were wearing a seatbelt.
Bennick was cited for Failing To Yield from a stop sign.
The travel lane at N 4000 E was blocked for approximately two hours.