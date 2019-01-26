Nearly three years have passed since Idaho State Police began tracking and testing hundreds of previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits from nearly 115 law enforcement agencies statewide.
Now, all of those previously untested sexual assault kits have been submitted to labs for testing, according to ISP’s annual 2018 report on sexual assault kit tracking.
With both the backlogged kits and new test submissions, the lab saw a 122 percent increase in DNA cases in 2018, according to the report.
After an Idaho Press investigation in 2015 uncovered varying rates of sexual assault kits submitted for testing by Idaho police agencies, state Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, introduced and passed a series of bills that clearly outlined requirements for submitting kits for testing.
Wintrow’s legislation took effect in July 2016, and a year later the Idaho Press reported that Idaho was leading the nation in sexual assault kit testing and tracking of kits.
In 2018, 473 kits were collected from agencies and 620 were submitted to the lab for testing. Of the 620 submitted to the lab, 371 kits were completed in 2018.
Six analysts worked through those 371 kits, while also prioritizing homicides, assaults and other cases. By the end of 2018, 348 kits had been in the lab longer than 90 days, with the oldest being there for 495 days.
Matthew Gamette, ISP laboratory systems director, told the Idaho Press the forensics lab aims to get the remaining 246 previously unsubmitted kits all tested by the end of the year. The lab currently has 566 kits total which are being tested or need to be tested.
“Even that is going to be a heavy lift,” he previously said, “because the number of collections from new cases is up dramatically.”
The 2018 report also found that all “improper destruction” of sexual assault kits has stopped.
A 2015 Idaho Press investigation found that the Nampa Police Department had the lowest rate of kit submissions to the state lab, at 10 percent. The department collected 105 rape kits into evidence that were never submitted to a lab for testing. In 2016, the department decided to submit 90 previously untested sexual assault kits dating back about five years.
Law enforcement is now given 30 days to determine if a kit needs to be submitted for testing, but the report found that to be restrictive. The report said law enforcement entities suggested a 60-day time frame, which, for example, would allow more time for a warrant to be obtained.
The Boise Police Department took only 10 days on average to submit kits to the lab. Nampa Police took on average 19 days, while the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office took about 38 days. Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in the southeast corner of Idaho, took on average 111 days to submit kits to the lab, according to the report.
Agencies are allowed to not submit sexual assault kits for reasons such as the victim refusing to have the kit tested or there not being evidence to support the crime.
Boise Police had the highest number of unsubmitted kits with 27 — 13 of those were because the victim wanted no further testing, two went unsubmitted for lack of evidence, seven were due to the case no longer being investigated as a crime and five were due to an anonymous kit. The department also had the highest number of kits tested in 2018, with 103.
‘SANE’ TRAINING
Starting this month, hospitals around the state are hosting nurses to get their certification in sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) training, which allows nurses to provide medical-forensic evaluations and be trauma informed and compassionate toward victims.
The collection of DNA evidence gathered after a sexual assault involves swabbing the victim’s body, clothing and personal items to collect the assailant’s DNA, which could lead to arrests, charges or convictions.
In July 2018, ISP announced it had received two Department of Justice grants, including $250,000 for the police agency’s forensic services to hire a sexual assault nurse examiner and create more community sexual assault response teams. The other grant of $100,000 will go toward stocking necessary supplies at hospitals and clinics where sexual assault kits are collected. The grant money is also helping to train nurses.
This was the next step in “revolutionizing” how Idaho handled sexual assault investigations, Wintrow previously said.
The hiring of the statewide sexual assault response trainer, which would have oversight on training, has been delayed by the federal government shutdown, according to the report. But training to nurses statewide will continue.
On Monday, nurses will take part in the SANE training in Meridian. A training previously occurred in Pocatello, and one is set to be held in Lewiston. The goal is to get about 250 SANE-certified nurses, but after this training, about 60 nurses will be certified, Wintrow said.
Gamette previously said more of these teams are especially needed in small communities. Some of which, Wintrow said, are communities with victims who have to travel hours just to get an examination.
“None of these survivors should have to drive hours away from their friends and family to undergo sexual assault examinations,” Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, previously said. This initiative, she said, will bolster services closer to home.
MOVING FORWARD
The Idaho Press has previously reported that states had reached out to Idaho asking about their online tracking system, which allows sexual assault victims to anonymously track what state their kit is at in the testing process.
Now, 34 states, cities and agencies have contacted ISP inquiring about the technology, according to the report.
“We’re really on the right track,” Wintrow said.
But moving forward, she thinks there needs to be continued education for nurses, law enforcement and prosecutors. The state also needs to continuously assess the needs of victims and holding others accountable.