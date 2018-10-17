On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at approximately 3:34 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle property damage crash at 779 E 1200 N, just south of Shelley in Bingham County.
Jill Holley, 44, of Shelley, was stopped eastbound on 1200 N in a 1997 Bluebird school bus with the bus stop lights and stop sign activated. A juvenile driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima was eastbound on 1200 N and struck the rear of the school bus.
Neither Holley or the juvenile driver, or any children on the school bus, were injured.
The east bound lane of travel was blocked for approximately an hour and a half. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Shelley PD.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.