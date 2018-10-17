On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 12:26 p.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash, eastbound US26 near milepost 336 at the intersection of Woodruff Ave in Idaho Falls.
Bodie Sargent, 42, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound on US26 in a 2013 Ford F350 pickup. Teresa Hill, 47, of Idaho Falls, was driving eastbound on US26 near milepost 336 in a 2006 Toyota Sequoia. Sargent was turning left at the intersection of US26 and Woodruff Ave to continue southbound on Woodruff Ave and failed to yield the right-of-way to Hill. Sargent was not wearing a seatbelt. Hill was wearing a seatbelt.