On Monday, October 29, 2018, at 9:41 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and East Iona Road in Idaho Falls.
Braden M. Foremaster, 18, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 1994 Mitsubishi Montero eastbound on E Iona Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26.
David L. Sargis, 76, and his passenger Arlene Z. Sargis, 69, both of Idaho Falls, were westbound on U.S. Highway 26 when Foremaster struck the side of their 2017 GMC Sierra pickup.
Both eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 26 were blocked for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Traffic was diverted to the westbound lanes.
All occupants were wearing seat belts. No one was transported.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.