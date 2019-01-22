On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 20-26-93 at milepost 206.8, near Carey.
James L. Brannen, 51, of Shelley, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on U.S. Highway 20-26-93. Brannen crossed the center line and struck an empty cattle truck head-on. The cattle truck came to rest on the right shoulder. The Tahoe spun around in the lane of travel coming to a stop blocking the westbound lanes.
The cattle truck was being driven by William Featherston, 64, of Sun River, Montana. Featherston was wearing a seat belt and not transported.
Brannen succumbed to his injuries on scene. It is undetermined at this time if he was wearing a seat belt. Next of kin has been notified.
The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 4 hours. The eastbound lanes are currently blocked while the cattle truck is being recovered.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.