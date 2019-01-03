On January 2, 2019 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 48 at milepost 23.6, near Ririe.
Karen L. Wichmann, 41, of Ririe, was driving eastbound on State Highway 48 in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am. Rosemary M. Moore, 60, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Moore pulled out of a driveway, making a left-hand turn in front of Wichman. The Pontiac struck the Chevrolet.
Wichmann and her passenger, Leah A. Wichmann, 71, of Ririe, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Leah Wichmann was not wearing a seat belt. Karen Wichmann and Moore were wearing seat belts.
On Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 1:13 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 79, near Fort Hall. Rylee Moss, 21, of Pocatello, was in a 2007 Ford Explorer broken down partially in the left lane at milepost 79. Michael Empey, 34, of Pocatello, was driving a 2019 Peterbuilt semi and collided with Moss.
Moss was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The left lane was blocked for approximately one hour for the investigation of the crash.