An Idaho Falls man was arrested last month after an officer reportedly found more than a pound of marijuana in his car.
An Idaho State Police trooper stopped Jonathan Hernandez-Valle, 21, on Nov. 16 because of the tint on his car windows. While speaking to Hernandez-Valle, the trooper smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. Inside was a plastic bag with 1.6 pounds of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit authored by the trooper.
Hernandez-Valle was arrested and charged with possession with one pound or more but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, punishable with one to 15 years in prison. He also was charged for driving without privileges, punishable with up to a year in jail.
Hernandez-Valle is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 8 in Bonneville County Courthouse. His bail was set at $75,000.