BOISE — The Idaho Judicial Council has forwarded its list of finalists for an opening on the Idaho Supreme Court to Gov. Butch Otter, and it includes three women and one man.
The four: Amanda K. Brailsford, a Boise attorney; Gregory Moeller, a 7th District judge from Rexburg; Rebecca Rainey, a Boise attorney; and Mary V. York, also a Boise attorney.
The four finalists were selected from among 11 applicants — six women and five men. It was the first time in state history that more women have applied than men for an opening on the state’s highest court.
Otter, since he took office in 2007, has appointed numerous judges including four Supreme Court justices. But he’s not yet appointed a woman to the high court. Otter told the Idaho Press last summer that he wants the best jurist, but that it would “delight” him if, once all factors were weighed, “the best candidate was a woman.”
Idaho has been working for years to improve the representation of women in its judiciary, but the state ranks next-to-last in the nation, with just 17 percent female state judges. In 2012, Idaho ranked last at just 12 percent.
The Idaho Supreme Court opening comes with the retirement of Justice Joel Horton.
Meanwhile, the Judicial Council also has forwarded the names of four finalists to Otter for an impending opening on the Idaho Court of Appeals, that will occur when current Judge Sergio Gutierrez retires. The four, selected from a list of 14 applicants, include two men and two women.
They are: Brailsford; Boise attorney Dennis Benjamin; 4th District Magistrate Judge James Cawthon Jr.; and Kira L. Dale, a law clerk for the U.S. District Court in Boise. The 14 applicants for the Court of Appeals opening included four women and 10 men.