filler

With 15 people having died in crashes on Idaho roads in the last 10 days, a group of agencies in the state announced Wednesday they will take steps to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving.

The groups emphasizing road safety include the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, Idaho State Police and more than 50 law enforcement agencies around the state, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.